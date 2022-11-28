Emergency services have been called to a crash in Lynn this afternoon.

Following a 999 call this afternoon at 4.30pm, a fire crew attended the collision on Wootton Road.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they are assisting the police and ambulance service at the scene.

Accident on Wootton Road (60956543)

The AA road traffic map states that the road is partially blocked on the A148 but traffic is coping well.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.