Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Crash on Wootton Road in King's Lynn

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:38, 28 November 2022
 | Updated: 17:40, 28 November 2022

Emergency services have been called to a crash in Lynn this afternoon.

Following a 999 call this afternoon at 4.30pm, a fire crew attended the collision on Wootton Road.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they are assisting the police and ambulance service at the scene.

Accident on Wootton Road (60956543)
Accident on Wootton Road (60956543)

The AA road traffic map states that the road is partially blocked on the A148 but traffic is coping well.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.

Accidents Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE