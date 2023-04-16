Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash on one of Lynn's busiest roads.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of the two-vehicle collision on Hardwick Road just before 7pm.

A police spokesman said the road is closed between the traffic lights in between Sainsbury's and Tesco and Scania Way/Hansa Road while emergency services deal with the incident.

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Lynn's Hardwick Road

Witnesses said the road was also shut from the traffic lights heading to the roundabout.