King's Lynn's Hardwick Road closed towards roundabout and at junction with Scania Way after two-car crash
Published: 19:46, 16 April 2023
| Updated: 19:49, 16 April 2023
Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash on one of Lynn's busiest roads.
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of the two-vehicle collision on Hardwick Road just before 7pm.
A police spokesman said the road is closed between the traffic lights in between Sainsbury's and Tesco and Scania Way/Hansa Road while emergency services deal with the incident.
Witnesses said the road was also shut from the traffic lights heading to the roundabout.