King's Lynn's Hardwick Road closed towards roundabout and at junction with Scania Way after two-car crash

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 19:46, 16 April 2023
Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash on one of Lynn's busiest roads.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of the two-vehicle collision on Hardwick Road just before 7pm.

A police spokesman said the road is closed between the traffic lights in between Sainsbury's and Tesco and Scania Way/Hansa Road while emergency services deal with the incident.

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Lynn's Hardwick Road
Witnesses said the road was also shut from the traffic lights heading to the roundabout.

