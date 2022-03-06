Emergency incident blocks key route into King's Lynn

One of the main routes into the centre of Lynn was blocked for a time following an incident this morning.

Emergency crews were called to London Road, leading to long queues there and other surrounding routes.

There have been suggestions that a pedestrian may have been knocked down, though that remains unconfirmed at this stage. An air ambulance was also reported to have been seen in the area.

Incident on London Road King's Lynn Emergency Services in Attendance.. (55272786)

AA Roadwatch is currently reporting queues on both London Road and Nar Ouse Way heading into town as well as routes including Hospital Walk, Goodwins Road and Vancouver Avenue.