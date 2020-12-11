Emergency repairs have been carried out at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital this week.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Trust, said two areas of the Gayton Road hospital's roof were identified as requiring repairs yesterday.

This was discovered after routine estates inspection work, and Mrs Smith confirmed this has now been carried out.

The Main Entrance of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.. (34489521)

The Lynn News understands the wards affected were Elm and Denver which were closed during this period, but have since reopened again.

Due to the high level of patient demand because of winter pressures and the loss of beds due to Covid, it is understood the hospital remains in internal incident status today.

It is also understood the concrete planks at the entrance of the two wards had bends in them.

This is similar to those in other areas of the trust where safety supports are in place, namely the physiotherapy gym, Oxborough and Necton wards.

The news follows the announcement that the hospital has been awarded just over £1.5 million this week which will be targeted at critical maintenance work.

A £600 million investment for NHS Hospitals in England was announced yesterday with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital one of the beneficiaries.

Projects already underway, scheduled to be completed by March 2021 with the funds going towards some roof repairs and minor estate refurbishment.

Also identified for work after the funding is the replacement of a boiler and ventilation system for sterile services, as well as replacement chillers in the critical care unit.

A ventilation update in the central delivery suite is also being earmarked.

Commenting on the funding for this work, director of finance and executive Chris Benham said: "We are pleased to have received just over £1.5 million for much-needed upgrades to maintain key parts of our infrastructure.

"Considerable further investment is needed to modernise our 40-year-old hospital and we continue to lobby to bring a new hospital and attract considerable capital funding to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk so that we can ensure we have a hospital that is fit for the future, which is nothing less than our patients, local community and staff deserve.”

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss and North West Norfolk MP James Wild have been supporting the hospital with its wider ambition for a rebuild and raised this with ministers at the Department for Health.

Liz Truss MP has welcomed the news of £1.5m funding for the QEH.Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Speaking about the £1.5 million funding, Ms Truss said: "This is very good news for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and will enable essential works as well as the continued delivery of routine procedures to take place.

"In the long-term I am working with fellow MPs to secure further investment at the hospital. The QEH has significant ambitions for the future including a collaboration with the College of West Anglia for a nursing school and improved working with the wider community.

"Within West Norfolk and adjacent districts, there are plans for increased housing, and more people are relocating to this area for jobs and lifestyle, so today’s funding announcement is extremely welcome."