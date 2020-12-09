Officers attended to a fight involving two teenage boys in Gaywood yesterday afternoon.

Police received a call at 3.15pm on Gaywood Road near the cycle path.

A spokeswoman for the police said both boys sustained minor injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

The ambulance service were also alerted to the incident but an ambulance was cancelled as a patient made alternative arrangements to reach hospital.