Emergency services alerted to fight in Gaywood
Published: 11:36, 09 December 2020
| Updated: 11:37, 09 December 2020
Officers attended to a fight involving two teenage boys in Gaywood yesterday afternoon.
Police received a call at 3.15pm on Gaywood Road near the cycle path.
A spokeswoman for the police said both boys sustained minor injuries and enquiries are ongoing.
The ambulance service were also alerted to the incident but an ambulance was cancelled as a patient made alternative arrangements to reach hospital.