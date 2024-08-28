Police remain at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in town.

They were called at 12.19pm today to reports of the crash involving a car and a lorry on the A47 eastbound of the Hardwick Roundabout in Lynn.

Paramedics and police remain at the scene.

There are reports of one person injured.

The ambulance service has been contacted for an update.