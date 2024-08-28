Home   News   Article

Emergency services remain at scene and one person injured following two-vehicle crash on A47 near Hardwick Roundabout in King’s Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
-
Published: 12:52, 28 August 2024
 | Updated: 13:27, 28 August 2024

Police remain at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in town.

They were called at 12.19pm today to reports of the crash involving a car and a lorry on the A47 eastbound of the Hardwick Roundabout in Lynn.

Paramedics and police remain at the scene.

Police are currently at the scene of a crash. Picture: iStock
There are reports of one person injured.

The ambulance service has been contacted for an update.

