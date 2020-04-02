Home   News   Article

Emergency services called as person dies in South Wootton

By Ben Hardy
Published: 13:38, 02 April 2020
 | Updated: 13:54, 02 April 2020

A woman has died at a property in South Wootton today but police are not treating it as a suspicious death.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two ambulances and a police car travelling at high speed down Wootton Road towards Grimston Road shortly after noon.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed it was a sudden death.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious
He added that two ambulances had been sent to check if it was related to the coronavirus.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "Officers were called to a property in Spinney Close, in South Wootton, by the East of England Ambulance Service today (Thursday April, 2) at about 12.10pm following the death of a woman."

The death file will be sent to a coroner for a post-mortem examination.

