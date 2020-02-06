Emergency services called to collision between car and child in King's Lynn
Published: 15:49, 06 February 2020
| Updated: 15:50, 06 February 2020
Emergency services have been called to reports of a collision between a car and a child in Lynn this afternoon.
Police and ambulance crews were on the scene of the incident on Gaywood Road – which is thought to have happened in the vicinity of Highgate Infant School – at about 3.10pm.
A police spokesperson said it was believed the child had serious injuries, but these were not thought to be life-changing.
The spokesperson said the road was blocked following the incident, but it was believed to have been opened again in the last 20 minutes.
Read moreAccidentsKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers