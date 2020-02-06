Emergency services called to collision between car and child in King's Lynn

Emergency services have been called to reports of a collision between a car and a child in Lynn this afternoon.

Police and ambulance crews were on the scene of the incident on Gaywood Road – which is thought to have happened in the vicinity of Highgate Infant School – at about 3.10pm.

A police spokesperson said it was believed the child had serious injuries, but these were not thought to be life-changing.

Police(27748582)

The spokesperson said the road was blocked following the incident, but it was believed to have been opened again in the last 20 minutes.

Read more AccidentsKings Lynn