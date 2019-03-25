Emergency services called to 'intoxicated teenagers' on boat in King's Lynn

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team said they were called out to support emergency services with "intoxicated teenagers on a boat" in Lynn on Saturday afternoon.

The crew was reportedly called to Boal Quay, the southern point of King's Lynn's port, at 4.10pm.

However, the team was asked to return to their station on route to the scene after a person had already been rescued.

Two crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service rescued one person from the boat, as well as assisting the ambulance.