Emergency services called to King's Lynn street

The police and ambulance service were called to a central Lynn street this afternoon (Thursday, December 5) due to a medical emergency.

An ambulance could be seen on King Street in the middle of the road. An officer was allowing traffic to pass.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said they were called at 1.39pm to assist with the ambulance service. Two police cars were on the scene.

The scene on King Street, King's Lynn (23445239)

The services had left the scene by 2.30pm.

Read more Kings Lynn