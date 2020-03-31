Emergency services called to major incident at South Quay

Emergency services were called to a person in the water in Lynn today.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said they were called to reports of concern for a person's safety at 10.39am at the River Great Ouse in West Lynn.

Humber Coastguard confirmed they were called to a person in the water around 10.40am.

The scene this afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt (32737561)

The fire service and ambulance are also on the scene.

A large part of the South Quay, along with nearby College Lane, have been cordoned off. Police have cordoned off College Lane near the Town Hall and there is no access for vehicles along the South Quay.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing personnel wearing protective equipment in the area.

Fire crews from North Lynn and South Lynn were called to Lynn's dock area at 10.51am to assist the police and coastguard.

A spokesman for the Lynn Conservancy Board said he was aware of an incident involving a fishing boat and the Coastguard "further down the river" from the port this morning.

More to follow.

