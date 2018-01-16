Emergency services called to two West Norfolk crashes during morning commute

Emergency crews have been called to two crashes on West Norfolk’s roads this morning.

There were delays on the A47 between Lynn and Tilney All Saints following a four-vehicle collision, which happened between the Pullover roundabout and the Tilney turning, shortly after 8.30am today.

Police say there were no reports of injuries and the road re-opened shortly after 9am.

Earlier, emergency units were also called to an incident on Lynn Lane, Great Massingham after a car left the road.

The crash happened shortly after 8am. No injuries were reported.