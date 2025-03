Emergency services remain on scene after a man fell into the river from the quayside.

Police, fire, ambulance and the coastguard were called at 2.43pm to reports of a person falling into the water at Lynn’s South Quay.

The man was helped to safety by emergency services.

Police have confirmed that they remain at the scene while the man is being checked over by paramedics.