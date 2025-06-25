Emergency services rushed into town to assist a young child suffering a medical episode.

Two police cars and four ambulances arrived at the top of Lynn’s High Street this afternoon following reports to assist at the scene.

Eyewitnesses who saw the incident told the Lynn News that it was a two-year-old boy who had collapsed between Nando’s and Lloyds bank.

Police and ambulance responded to a medical episode on Lynn'd High Street

Police confirmed that they were called to the scene at 3.46pm to assist.

Officers cordoned off the area while paramedics were helping the child.

Ambulance crews confirmed that an ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle, rapid response vehicle and a response car with an advanced practitioner in urgent care were sent to the scene.

The boy was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.