Emergency services rushed to a vehicle fire this afternoon.

Firefighters and police officers were called today at 3.25pm to the blaze at William Booth Road in Lynn.

Fire crews from from Lynn North and Lynn South used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire this afternoon. Picture: iStock

The road was blocked, but police have confirmed it is now clear.

Firefighters sent a stop message for the incident at 3.46pm.