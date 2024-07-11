Emergency services rushed to a town street after a car crashed into the side of a home.

The police were called to Sandpiper Way in South Lynn at 6.48pm yesterday following the incident, with members of the public gathering around the scene for a considerable amount of time.

Officers blocked access to the street from Wisbech Road, while the fire and ambulance services were also quick to arrive.

Emergency services were at the scene for several hours

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the car occupants, with photographs and video footage showing significant damage had been caused to the house’s brickwork.

West Norfolk Council staff attended the scene to assess the damage, while paramedics assessed the driver of the vehicle. They are not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

Recovery teams arrived on scene at around 9.40pm, and they were seen taking the vehicle away just after 10.20pm.

Police blocked access to Sandpiper Way from Wisbech Road. The black vehicle which crashed into the home can be spotted to the left of emergency service vehicles.

Recovery teams take the vehicle away at around 10.20pm

Significant damage had also been caused to the front of the car.