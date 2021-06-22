Emergency alerts which sound on mobile phones with a loud siren-like noise are being tested today (Tuesday, June 22).

A trial-run of the planned emergency system, designed to alert people to imminent danger through phones and tablets, is taking place across the UK this afternoon.

The Government website says testing is taking place on some mobile phone networks but does not specify which customers could be affected.

Phones may sound this afternoon

It does say, however, that if you own an android device, there is a chance you will get a test alert and your phone or tablet could make a loud siren sound.

The Emergency Alerts service, being put together by the Government, is expected to launch fully later this summer.

Alerts, which are broadcast from mobile phone masts, are designed to be activated if there is a danger to life nearby.

Phones or tablets within range will be able to pick up the warning, which may also come with written advice on how to stay safe.

Alerts could be used to raise the alarm during times of dangerous flooding

Mobile phone numbers are not required by the Government in order to send out alerts to the public.

When the service eventually goes live, households could receive emergency alerts about incidents such as severe flooding, a fire, a terrorist attack or public health emergencies, says the Government guide online.

Alerts will be sent only by emergency services, government departments and other public bodies responsible for co-ordinating emergency responses in the country.

This afternoon's test-run is taking place between 1pm and 2pm.

Those who receive the alert will also be sent a message which says: "This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service. You do not need to take any action. To find out more, search for gov.uk/alerts."

Alarms can be triggered by emergency services and others responsible for organising an emergency response

To learn more about the system's roll-out and how you may be able to opt out of receiving some messages click here.