Directors of an education centre were crying tears of joy after being named champions at this year’s West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

It was an “overwhelming” evening for Heather and Paul Rugg from Kip McGrath in Lynn on Friday when they took to the stage at the Alive Corn Exchange to claim their trophy as King’s Lynn Champion.

The duo were welling up as they explained that they want the branch to become “the heart of the community” as the business supports learners in reaching their full potential.

Paul and Heather were overjoyed. Pictures: Ian Burt

“We are truly overjoyed and overwhelmed,” said Paul.

“We’ve got to just keep putting back into the community and sharing with other businesses - it feels so good.”

It comes after the centre reopened in a new location on Albion Street after moving from its Norfolk Street branch in January.

The award, which was sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn, saw Kip McGrath win despite competition from Fraser Dawbarns and Rose Garden Flowers.

In order to continue the good work, Heather said she hopes that more businesses will sponsor the children to help them get the best possible start they can.