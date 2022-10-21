Do you know anybody who is worthy of winning the Employee of the Year award?

This is your chance to enter somebody you know, or a staff member, as a potential Employee of the Year at the Mayor’s Business Awards next March.

The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution to their organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

The Mayor Business Awards . FLtoR James Ingham (UPP) Cllr Paul Kumes. King's Lynn Mayor Lesley Bambridge. Karl Langham (CCF) Sharon Marriot (Iliffe Media) Rebakah Chilvers (Lynn News News Editor) Helen Peak (MSL) Paula James (Mars Group) Luke Avis (Mars Group). (60099898)

This category is sponsored by MARS, a company operating in the UK and boasts a family of brands which is vast and diverse.

There’s still plenty of time to get those nominations in, and not just for the Employee of the Year category.

Categories for 2023 include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Greenyard), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar solicitors), Customer Care (UPP), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer (Bank House), Leisure & Tourism (Complete Commercial Finance), Environmental Champion (Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn) and Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP).

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (60099910)

And finally, there’s the Mayor’s Business of the Year award, which is sponsored by headline sponsor, the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Plenty of new businesses are signing up in hopes of going home with an award.

Nominations close on Friday, November 18 and you can enter and view all categories by visiting www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk