Eight staff members with a combined 190 years of experience have been recognised for their dedication to a commercial manufacturer.

Williams Refrigeration, based on Bryggen Road on the North Lynn industrial estate, celebrated the anniversaries of a number of its employees this year with a special company-wide lunch.

The long-standing team members each received gifts and were applauded for their service.

The staff members have a combined 190 years of experience. Picture: Williams Refrigeration

Gary Rump, Jason Brockwell, Richard Goodacre, Teresa Boddy, Alan Wilson, and Thomas Waldron have all been with the supplier for 20 years.

Meanwhile, Adrian Gosling and Adrian Wilkinson have served longer at 30 and 40 years respectively.

Alan, who is a production operative, said: “I was made to feel welcome and part of the team from my first day.

“At Williams, there are plenty of opportunities to learn new skills, and you really feel like part of a big family.”

Improvement supervisor Thomas added: “There’s never a dull moment working here.

“As well as all the daily challenges, there are plenty of courses helping you to develop your skills.

“I’m currently up to level four of my continuous improvement course, and I’m planning on doing more once I finish and see where it takes me.”

Two of those recognised, Gary and Jason, started on the exact same day, and have worked with each other ever since.

“I enjoy the variety of work we do here, from loading lorries to product amendments and much more,” Jason said.

“There’s been plenty of changes to the company during my time here, and being a part of the company’s 40th anniversary celebrations a few years ago was very memorable.”

The company has highlighted that Gary, in his entire two decades of working there, has only missed one day due to sickness.

Managing director Tim Smith was “very proud” of his colleagues.

“It is always a pleasure to see how many people stay with us for many years,” he said.

“Their extensive knowledge and experience perfectly illustrate the high level of quality we aspire to, and clearly demonstrate the depth of expertise and skills that have made Williams synonymous with quality and performance.”