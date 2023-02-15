West Norfolk Council has joined local employers and apprentices to shine a light on the positive impact that apprentices make during National Apprenticeship Week, which took place from February 6-12.

Borough council apprentices shared their experiences and discussed how they had benefited at an open morning at Lynn Jobcentre last Wednesday.

Cllr Stuart Dark, leader of the West Norfolk Council, said: “As a council we encourage lifelong learning and an apprenticeship scheme is an excellent way of achieving career progression and motivation for individuals.”

The borough council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk borough council showcases its apprentices for National Apprenticeship Week

