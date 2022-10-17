Peter Lawrence's HR column

“May you live in interesting times!” The new Prime Minister, Liz Truss and Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, are pursuing a “Go for Growth” agenda but the political waters are choppy.

A cut in highest rate tax in the ‘mini-budget’ was hastily dropped, although other proposals do seem likely to go through.

Changes are promised relating to employment which are likely to be “interesting” and which will result in changes to Employment Practices and Employee Relations across the country, including for local employers.

Most of the proposals relating to employment consist of plans to repeal existing law or planned changes, such as IR35, or are EU driven legislation. The most significant being the possibility of repealing the Working Time Directive, enacted in 1998. Further changes are also proposed to employee relations (including restrictions on Trade Unions in the event of strikes or industrial action).

Before the Working Time Directive employees had no statutory entitlement to holiday – it was just what was agreed in individual contracts of employment. Now there is a statutory right to 20 days holiday per year plus bank holidays.

This entitlement also extends to part-time workers. The rules relating to part-time workers and holiday entitlement do cause confusion for businesses locally especially where the pattern of work is irregular (for example term time only) with recent case law adding to the confusion.

The Working Time Regulations also restricted hours of work, to not more than 48 hours a week averaged over 17 weeks. However, as employees can be encouraged to opt out the rules offer little protection in practice.

Whilst local employers might prefer to be unburdened by legislation and broadly welcome these changes, the employment arena remains complex so more and more small businesses and employees are seeking the support of outsourced-HR.