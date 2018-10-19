Encouragement as West Norfolk bus consultation day gives new arrangements the thumbs up

Bus passengers in West Norfolk appear to be giving the thumbs up to the new arrangements made to keep services running, according to national campaigners.

The comments were made during an open session in Lynn’s bus station this week, where members of the public were invited to have their say on services direct to their operators.

The event, hosted by Bus Users UK, was organised following the major shake-up of the bus network caused by the withdrawal of Stagecoach earlier this year.

From left, Victoria Walker of Bus Users UK, West Norfolk Community Transport operations manager Fiona Matchett, Lynx commercial manager Graham Smith, Jacky Sampson, a West Norfolk Community Transport supervisor and Bus Users UK vice-chairman Jeff Anderson (4865505)

At that point, most services were taken over by independent operator Lynx or West Norfolk Community Transport, though Stagecoach continues to operate the 505 route between Lynn and Spalding.

The group’s vice-chairman, Jeff Anderson, said that had been the biggest event in the bus industry nationally at the time.

He said: “Most people seem to be reasonably happy with the services. We’ve had some suggestions that will go back to the operators.”

Fiona Matchett, operations manager for West Norfolk Community Transport said: “Today has shown what a positive impact we’re able to provide for the community.

“We’ve had good feedback, good ideas. We’re really pleased with how it’s going.”

However, despite the optimism, concerns remain that the continuing pressure on local government finances may lead to a renewed squeeze on subsidies to operators.

Mr Anderson said Norfolk was better served than many areas because of the working relationship between the county council and operators.

But he warned that more funding was needed from central government to ensure that key rural services were preserved.

Both WNCT and Lynx indicated they would look at expansion opportunties if they became available, but were keen to consolidate their existing operations in the short term.

Mrs Matchett said: “We need to be able to walk before we can run.”

Graham Smith, commercial manager for Lynx, added: “We took on quite a lot, more than what we would have done, in a really short space of time. We’re making sure we’re getting things spot on.”