A West Norfolk solicitor is spearheading efforts to better connect young professionals in the area.

Joshua Shuardson-Hipk, 33, grew up in Hunstanton before moving to London after graduating from the University of Reading.

After honing his craft in the British Virgin Islands, he returned to the borough last year - and now he wants to help fellow workers link up with like-minded individuals.

The first event at the Purfleet Brasserie in Lynn, hosted by Joshua Shuardson-Hipk

He kicked things off with a meet-up in Lynn’s Purfleet Brasserie in late November, for which he said the turnout was “overwhelming”.

Now, Mr Shuardson-Hipk hopes to host similar events which may involve cheese and wine-tasting, with the next set for the end of January.

He said: “When Covid hit, loads of things just stopped happening altogether.

“It transpires that there’s a lot of young people in town who are looking to meet like-minded people, to refer work to one another. So we had accountants, solicitors, some invited other law firms.

“It creates this platform where everyone can get to know each other and have a good community, because that community really went downhill in Covid.”

In addition to simple discussions, Mr Shuardson-Hipk - who works with Fraser Dawbarns Solicitors on Tuesday Market Place - hopes to invite guest speakers along to future events.

He hopes to host meetings bi-monthly, and added: “It could be about absolutely anything. It could be about the history of King’s Lynn.”

Inspiration for the scheme arose after noticing a significant drop-off in similar ones after leaving London.

Solicitors, financial advisors, marketing companies and estate agents have been amongst the professions represented so far - and Mr Shuardson-Hipk wants to encourage as many others along as possible.

Anyone interested in going along to future events can call 01553 666632.