End of an era as KL.FM broadcasts for the last time

It lasted for nearly three decades, but now KL.FM has been consigned to history in a move condemned by some as putting "corporate greed" before listeners.

The Lynn-based station, which broadcast from its Blackfriars Street base since 1992, was on air for the last time yesterday ahead of the switch to Greatest Hits Radio (GHR).

Bauer Media, which bought the station in a deal approved by competition commissioners earlier this year, has insisted its stations remain "committed" to serving the community, despite the new branding.

At KL.FM in King's Lynn for the last time together are (LtoR) Adam Newstead, Simon Rowe, Ben Norris and Beth Pridding.. (41433904)

Graham Bryce, group managing director of Hits Radio Network Brand, said: “We know the pandemic has hit communities across the UK hard, and we want to use our privileged position to promote opportunities and shine a light on the local champions doing vital work to support the most vulnerable.”

But the widespread disquiet expressed by listeners and community groups at the loss of a station embedded in the life of West Norfolk has not diminished as the arrival of GHR moved closer, with many taking to social media to make their views clear.

West Norfolk Liberal Democrats chairman tweeted his thanks to KLFM for their work over the weekend, describing the switch as "Corporate greed and cost cutting over listeners and residents."

The West Norfolk Carers paid particular tribute to long-serving presenter Simon Rowe for his support of their cause.

And many more have contacted the Lynn News to express their dismay.

Jules Peacock said: "How about Simon and the gang get together and make a new station for Lynn? I've not lived in Lynn for a few years but when I did I always listened to KLFM and had done from day one."

Simon Cooke described the move as "shocking."

And Mary Hinds added: "I have tuned in since day one and have enjoyed every day of listening. It is a very sad time , as all the good work all of the presenters have done will be sadly missed."

