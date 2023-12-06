A business partnership is coming to an end after 50 years as one man prepares for retirement.

Graham Bennett and Gordon Chilvers, founders of Lynn company Double G Clothing, have been working in the industry together for five decades.

But now, the end of an era is approaching, as Graham will be officially retiring from January 1.

Graham Bennett with Gordan Chilvers. Picture: Double G Clothing

Gordon said: “We’re both at retiring age now, Graham is ready to go but I’m not, so the most important thing now is for the company to carry on.”

Double G Clothing is an embroidery, printing and engraving company on Horsleys Fields Industrial Estate that mainly supplies corporate clothing to organisations such as the NHS, the police, the RAF and various tradesmen.

The pair have been operating as Double G Clothing since 1993, however, they had worked together for 20 years beforehand at other businesses.

The business will continue to operate, supplying customers nationwide. Picture: Double G Clothing

Gordon started as a floor sweeper for Bradfield Ibberson, a wholesale draper which used to be on Norfolk Street, and after making his way up the career ladder, he became a sales representative at the age of 17.

Graham then joined the business at 15, and Gordon trained him.

“I could tell straight away he was like-for-like like me. I used to take him out for selling, buying and delivering,” said Gordon.

“There had been others before him who came along to the shop but clearly didn’t want to learn so they didn’t last very long, but Graham was different.”

The business, which started from a room in Gordon’s bungalow 30 years ago, now occupies a 7,000-square-foot unit and supplies to brands such as Dickies, Regatta, Gildan and Joma.

Christine Ashby will be stepping up in Graham’s place, so the company can continue to thrive in the coming years.