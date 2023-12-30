A friendly end-of-league football game was held at a leisure centre as part of a mental health initiative.

King’s Lynn Community Football (KLCF) collaborated with the 8:56 Foundation for its Time To Talk Football campaign which runs six-a-side games every Friday from 7pm-10pm.

Some 80 players gathered at Lynnsport to mark the end of the league season.

Time to Talk Football is a King’s Lynn Community Football initiative in partnership with the 8:56 Foundation

Open to men aged 18 and over, the weekly sessions aim to improve well-being in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Dean Bax, session organiser, said: “We have a great team of men who come along each week to play and socialise in this fun and supportive environment.”

People are encouraged to come along to the games on their own or in a team at a cost of £20 per month.

The sessions run every Friday from 7pm – 10pm

“Every week we have a representative from the 8:56 Foundation come along for support and advice,” Dean added.

“We aim to create an environment for men to enjoy their football but also feel safe to open up and talk to people, and get support if they need it.”

To take part, all that is needed is shin pads, suitable footwear and a drink.

They are open to men over the age of 18 of all abilities

More information can be found here.

