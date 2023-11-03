Work has begun on removing a Lynn eyesore after it has been branded a “health and safety hazard.”

Workmen began taking down the Tosca Barge, located just off of Lynn’s South Quay, on Monday.

The former houseboat, thought to be a Belgian Spitz Barge, has sat empty since 2013 after it became uninhabitable.

Picture: Michael Fysh

Since then, the barge has been a target for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Matthew Henry, assistant director of property and project at West Norfolk Council, said that the Tosca Barge will be taken away and disposed of in the “proper way” due to it being rusty and the paint containing lead.

“The boat was more attractive to younger folk, but there were a lot of health and safety issues and it had been set on fire.

The Tosca Barge ripped apart. Picture: Michael Fysh

“The work is going better than we anticipated, we could be finished removing it in four weeks.

“During the removal, we have found another wreck behind it.”

While work is being carried out, the footpath around the back of the Boal Quay Car Park will be closed.

The work is expected to take around four weeks. Picture: Michael Fysh

The Tosca Barge is being removed. Picture: Michael Fysh

Mr Henry added: “The council set aside a specific sum to remove the barge, we are within that budget.”