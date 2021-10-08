Renewable electricity provider E.ON is encouraging eligible homeowners to purchase a replacement A-rated energy efficient gas boiler for only £395 if their current one is faulty or broken.

This could result in a saving of around £2,000 off the typical cost of a new, fully installed gas boiler.

The replacement gas boilers are available as part of the government-led Affordable Warmth programme.

Gas boiler.

To be eligible, homeowners:

Must be in receipt of certain benefits or have someone living with them who is

Must have a faulty or broken boiler

Do not need to be an E.ON or E.ON Next customer to apply

By installing a new, energy efficient boiler people taking up the offer could save around £200 a year on their energy bills depending on the type of house and boiler they currently own. This means some homeowners could recuperate their money spent in just over one year.

Those who qualify under the programme can also apply to E.ON for free cavity wall and loft insulation. By installing both measures, a typical household could save a further £315 a year on their heating bills and ensure their home is more energy efficient.

Nigel Dewbery, director of residential solutions at E.ON UK, said: “We’re committed to improving the energy efficiency of homes across the UK and ensuring everyone can be warm and healthy at home this winter.

“Initiatives like the affordable warmth programme support people who are struggling to afford to replace their faulty or broken boiler and who are in need of an upgrade to help them become more sustainable at home, helping to lower their energy use and costs.

“With winter on its way and many of us relying on our boilers to heat our homes during the colder weather, we’d urge any homeowner who thinks they may be eligible, to contact us to find out how they could benefit from this programme and potentially some of the other schemes available.”

For more information, click here.