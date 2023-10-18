A young female engineer from Leziate has been shortlisted for a national award in her field.

Jade Kimpton, 22, is an apprentice substation engineer at National Grid who is in the running to win the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year Award 2023.

The engineer carries out maintenance on substation assets, including repairs and replacements, and helps with the commissioning of renewable generation connections.

Jade wants to encourage more young women to take up a career in engineering. Picture: The IET

Her work is vital to insuring that the UK’s electricity supply remains reliable.

Safety is also an important part of Jade’s job – she focuses heavily on ensuring the safety of herself, her colleagues, contractors and the public.

In addition to being an apprentice engineer, the 22-year-old is a volunteer for, and is the vice-chair of, the Women’s Engineering Society Apprentice Board, which works on projects to promote women in engineering, and supports them so they can fulfill their full potential.

Jade said: “I’m delighted to be a YWE finalist. The awards are a fantastic platform to promote the contributions and achievements that women are making in engineering.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to show other women how rewarding it is to be an engineer in the energy sector, and how important substation engineers are in enabling the green energy transition.

“The representation of women engineers, in what is currently a male-dominated industry, is vital and I want to use this platform to encourage more women to consider careers in engineering.”

Three prizes are up for grabs including: the Young Woman Engineer of the Year Award, the Mary George Memorial Prize for Apprentices, and the Women’s Engineering Society Prize.

The IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year Award goes to promote engineering careers to more girls and women - it allows for them have and become female role models. According to Engineering UK, just 16.5 per cent of those working in engineering occupations are women.

This year’s YWE Awards have a number of sponsors, including Airbus, Collins Aerospace, Frazer-Nash Consultancy, Leonardo, London Stansted Airport, MBDA, National Grid, Northrop Grumman, Ofcom, Royal Air Force, RS Components Grass Roots and Thales.

Head of equality, diversity and inclusion at the IET, Dr Laura Norton said: “Engineering and technology have been improving our world and shaping our future for centuries. Engineers make an ongoing difference to the world around us, and we want to celebrate those engineering a better world for us all.

“However, due a lack of understanding around what engineering is, perceived gender norms and not enough visible role models for the next generation, the UK has a shortage of women engineers.

“Our awards tell the stories of incredible women engineers who are changing our world for the better and shines a spotlight on them as roles models to get more girls excited and inspired about a career in engineering.”

The winner will be announced at the IET’s Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards ceremony on December 7.

You can register to attend, or find out more information at https://youngwomenengineer.theiet.org/

