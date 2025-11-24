One of the “fastest-growing specialist” engineering companies in West Norfolk has launched a high-voltage division to help expand its operations.

Lynn-based Key Integrated Services, which helps provide power across the country, has launched the new division, meaning it will be able to carry out both low and high voltage (HV) electrical engineering services.

The expansion means that the company will be able to offer additional opportunities in the workforce, including through data centres, energy, industrial and manufacturing.

Gavin Price will be leading the new high voltage division

The new offer supplements the company’s existing electrical expertise in low voltage (LV) and will enable the business to offer complete electrical engineering services to customers across the country.

“The launch of the HV division was the next logical step in the evolution of our business,” said Saul Beresford, director of key integrated services.

“For a while now, we have had customers asking whether we could take on HV work given our reputation in the LV space.

“The answer now is a resounding yes. To aid the success of the division, we have recruited a veteran in the HV space with an enviable list of industry contacts, to ensure we hit the ground running.”

The new division will offer new services, including distribution network operator applications and full HV design and consultancy and installation.

Gavin Price has joined the company to head the division.

He has spent more than 20 years working in HV at companies such as UK Power Networks, Ipsum and RSK Utility Consulting.

“The opportunity to join Key Integrated Services was just too good to miss,” he said.

“The company has an exceptional track record in delivering high-quality mechanical and electrical engineering projects, and I’m looking forward to building a dynamic HV Division focused on growth and operational excellence.

“On a personal note, I’ve reached a point in my career where I’m seeking the opportunity to build something within an organisation that upholds exceptional values and champions innovation.”