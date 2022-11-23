A primary school in Gaywood that has changed its name to 'Harry Kane Junior School' has been tweeted by the England captain himself.

The Spurs striker tweeted Harry Kane Junior School today to thank them for their support, and said that the England team will try their best to to make sure their name change becomes permanent.

It comes after the school, previously named Howard Junior School, announced that they will make the name change permanent if England win the World Cup.

Head teacher of Harry Kane Junior School, Gregory Hill, was elated that the England captain replied. He said: "Harry is so busy preparing for the next match in Qatar, but he's taken time for us and the children and he's been so keen and supportive.

"He's such a lovely guy and it's why he deserves to have the school named after him."

Pupils and headteacher Gregory Hill at Howard Junior School (60859471)

Mr Hill is currently in the process of potentially arranging a video call with the England captain himself, with four children possibly getting the chance to speak to Harry.