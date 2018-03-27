English Tourism Week celebrated in South West Norfolk

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss joined forces with the founder of a brewery in Denver last week to shine a spotlight on the area’s tourism industry during English Tourism Week.

Now in its seventh year, English Tourism Week raises the profile and showcases the benefits of the tourism industry to local communities and the economy.

Ms Truss joined with Dr John Nash from the Two Rivers Brewery to highlight the importance of tourism.

Ms Truss said: “Brilliant things are happening in Denver with the Two Rivers Brewery producing fine craft beer, and the very special Blackstone Engine bar in Denver Windmill creating the perfect venue in which to sample this artisan beverage.

“Two Rivers uses Norfolk ingredients including barley, malt, hops and of course Denver water. And with individual commissions from RAF Marham and other local organisations, this award winning handcrafted beer really is unique to the area.

“This is good news for our tourism industry, attracting visitors who are looking for an original experience – the added bonus of the stunning Fen landscape, great walks and wonderful boating, really does provide for a fantastic day out.”