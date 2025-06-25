West Norfolk Council’s climate scorecard has improved since 2023. However, not everybody is impressed with the results.

Lynn and West Norfolk’s Extinction Rebellion group have claimed that the authority is “still not acting” on many issues that they have campaigned for.

But the council has hit back, saying that they have scored above the regional average in several areas.

West Norfolk Council’s climate scorecards have improved

Climate Emergency UK have a scorecard system, and West Norfolk Council was assessed under the Conservative administration between January 2019 and March 2023.

The new scorecards released last week are the first test of the Independent administration’s response to improving its impact on the environment.

The authority showed improvements on transport, buildings and heating, planning and land use, biodiversity, collaboration and engagement and waste reduction and food.

Overall, it showed a 9% improvement.

However, it scored two points lower on the governance and finance category than it did in 2023.

The council also scored a penalty mark on the transport section, deducting 0.32 of a point.

A spokesperson for West Norfolk Council said: “The Climate Emergency UK scorecard is one of a number of different ways of measuring a local authority’s work on climate change.

“It can be a useful temperature check, and we are pleased to see that our overall score has improved. We would also point to a number of areas where our performance is above the regional average

“We acknowledge there remains work to do, and we are committed to making more progress.

“The very fact that we have created a portfolio specifically to further this agenda shows that, and the many projects we are working on will help us to continue improving our performance.”

However, despite the council’s 9% improvement overall, Lynn and West Norfolk’s Extinction Rebellion (XR) said it would “expect more” from the authority.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have campaigned for years for the council to divest their pension fund from fossil fuels, the scorecard shows they still have not done this.

“The council still has no way for residents to influence the council's climate plans. We have long pushed for a ‘citizen's jury’ on this, to allow residents to discuss and decide on policies.

“While there is small progress, the world last year tipped above the international aim of 1.5 degrees and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Marginal gains like this by governments and councils such as ours are out of step with the scale and urgency of this existential crisis.”