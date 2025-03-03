Home   News   Article

The Gatehouse in King’s Lynn has temporarily shut for refurbishment

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 13:48, 03 March 2025

A popular restaurant and pub has closed its doors to undergo an extensive refurbishment.

The Gatehouse in Lynn, just off the Southgates roundabout, has announced it has temporarily closed from today while works take place, making the venue “even better than ever”.

In a Facebook post today, staff said: “After months of careful planning, we have started work on our new look.

The Gatehouse in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
“Don’t worry, we will be back in time for Mother’s Day with your favourite pub classics and epic deals.”

The restaurant will reopen on March 28 after its “epic investment” is completed.

