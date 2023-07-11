Meeting the late Queen was a career highlight for a stonemason who is celebrating 60 years working for the same company.

Eric Trigg has been at A.F Holman & Son in railway Road, Lynn since joining the company in 1963, at age 15 as an apprentice to Ron Holman.

When Ron suddenly passed away in 1980, Eric took over the business from widow Betty Holman, running it for 31 years. In 2011, he sold the business to H Brett & Son, but can still be found working part time at the shop.

Eric TRigg outside the shop where he has worked for 60 years

Eric said: “My highlight was working for the late Queen Elizabeth II, and doing a memorial at the Stud in Sandringham for Derby winner Shirley Heights”.

He met Queen Elizabeth II after the memorial was unveiled at Sandringham Stud, and still regularly returns to check on the memorial.

Eric has enjoyed the 60 years of his craft, meeting and helping customers and taking pride in his work – including the time he had to fix a finger of the Frederick Savage statue on London Road in King’s Lynn.

Eric Trigg repairing the statue of Frederick Savage

He said: “I am 75 and still enjoying what I am doing, and hopefully can continue in the business for as long as possible.”