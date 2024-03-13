A Norfolk estate agent is launching a year-long charity pledge to coincide with its 30th anniversary.

Sowerby’s – which has branches in Lynn, Hunstanton and Fakenham – is celebrating entering its fourth decade in business by pledging to try and make a positive impact on the community, and pledging to make a charitable donation for every house that is sold.

A total of five charities have been selected by the firm. Sellers will choose which charity they would like to receive the donation after the successful sale of their home.

Staff at Sowerbys celebrating its anniversary

The chosen charities are Nelson’s Journey, St Martins Housing Trust, The Big C, Mind Norfolk and Waveney and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The initiative will be rolled out across its nine Norfolk branches, including those in Lynn, Hunstanton, Fakenham and Burnham Market.

Its two managing directors have said they want to “give back to the communities” which have supported them throughout the decades to mark its 30th year.

Max and Lloyd, managing directors at Sowerbys

Lloyd Sandy said: "We are thrilled to launch this year-long charity initiative.

“Celebrating and being a part of the local community has always been at the core of our business ethos, from a team of local property specialists found on the high street to promoting other independent businesses and community spirit.”

Max Sowerby said: “In 2024 Sowerby’s celebrates its 30th birthday. From opening in Burnham Market to nine offices across the county, each full of property specialists passionate about the homes, local area and people they work with is a wonderful achievement for the whole business.

“To mark our 30th year we want to give back to the communities which have supported us through the decades, involving our clients in the donation-making process."

Mr Sandy added: “This approach emphasises the company's commitment to community engagement and allows clients to actively participate in giving back to vital charities in the local area.”

Staff from Sowerby’s will also engage with charities throughout the year and take part in fundraising activities.

The company says it is committed to promoting these charitable endeavours through its digital platforms, website, and other communication channels.

Mr Sandy said: “The goal is to create a meaningful connection between the company, our clients, and the community organisations which play a crucial role in the region.”