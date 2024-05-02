A team of 10 from Russen & Turner estate agents in King’s Lynn will be tackling the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) this weekend.

The 10K run, which follows a route around King’s Lynn town centre, takes place on Sunday (May 5).

The team of runners has set up a fundraising page at website www.justgiving.com where they said: “Ten of us from Russen and Turner King’s Lynn have been lacing up our running shoes for a cause close to our hearts.

The Russen and Turner 10K team.

“On May 5, we're hitting the pavement for the 10K GEAR run, rallying support for the Norfolk Community Health and Care (NCH&C) NHS Trust.

“They provided invaluable support to a dear friend and their family during challenging times. Their dedication and care made a world of difference when it mattered most.

“As we prepare for the 10K, our team has been putting in the miles on the track every Wednesday night for interval training sessions. Rain or shine, you'll find us there.

“The NCH&C NHS Trust is at the forefront of providing essential healthcare services to our community. From delivering outstanding primary care to offering specialised services, they are committed to enhancing the health and well-being of individuals and families across Norfolk.

“Whether it's through community nursing, therapy services, or supporting those with long-term conditions, the trust's impact is profound and far-reaching.

“By participating in the 10K GEAR run, we aim to raise vital funds to support the incredible work of the NCH&C NHS Trust.

“Every step we take and every donation we receive will directly contribute to ensuring that they can continue to provide compassionate care and support to those in need.

“Your generosity will of course spur us on during the run but will also help the NCH&C NHS Trust continue their essential work, touching the lives of countless individuals within our community.

“Together, let's fundraise for a cause and support those who support us when we need it most.”

You can donate in support of the team’s efforts by following this link www.justgiving.com/page/russen-turner-1711011244196