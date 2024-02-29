A Norfolk estate agent has announced it is teaming up with an existing agent as partners announce their retirement.

The Norfolk Agents is joining forces with Geoffrey Collings & Co at their offices in Lynn and Dersingham.

The news follows the decision by the three partners of Collings – Andrew Holford, Jeff Hazell and David Wilson – to retire from the industry after a combined total of over 150 years working in the property market.

Norfolk Agents and Geoffrey Collins are now working together

The Norfolk Agents already operate from Hunstanton and Fakenham as well as further afield. They will begin trading from the Lynn hub on Blackfriars Street on Friday, March 1.

Outgoing director Andrew Holford said: “A very important requirement of ours in selecting the new owner for the business was finding someone who will be compatible with our own high ethical standards and values, and the retention of our offices and all Geoffrey Collings & Co staff.”

He added: “By selecting The Norfolk Agents, we believe that our clients will receive a blend of traditional, old-fashioned service but by utilising the very latest in technology and modern marketing ideas and techniques, they will get the very best customer service our experienced staff can give and benefit from a modern approach to Estate Agency.”

The team at the Norfolk Agents

Laura Robinson, co-founder of The Norfolk Agents, said: “It’s a real privilege to be picking up the baton from the current owners of Geoffrey Collings.

“We are well aware of the reputation that they have built up over almost sixty years of trading in the town and we look forward to working with the fantastic team here to ensure that we continue to deliver the same high levels of customer service to all of our clients.”

Shane Ballard, who joined The Norfolk Agents as a director in 2019, is excited by the prospect of building on the company’s previous success and sees the new premises in the town centre as the perfect place to do it from.

He said: “We have worked very hard over the last few years to build our reputation and market share in Lynn and the surrounding villages.

“The opportunity to base ourselves in the middle of town seemed like a natural progression for us. The location is in a fantastic position for passing trade and we can’t wait to get started with the team here.”

The existing staff at The Norfolk Agents will continue to base themselves at their Hub in Fakenham, but will work closely with their new colleagues.

Mr Ballard added: “Whether they are a vendor, buyer, landlord or tenant, it is exceptionally important that all of our clients continue to receive the level of service that they have come to expect from both offices in the past.

“There will be plenty of cross-over between the offices to make sure that this happens.”

Ross Nicholas, co-founder of the Norfolk Agents, said: “We all wish Andrew, David and Jeff a relaxing and well-earned retirement, although we will no doubt be calling on them regularly over the coming months.

“It is a really exciting time for the business, although it only seems like yesterday that Laura and I were working out of a tiny office with only three properties on our register.

“Looking ahead, we are thrilled to be working with the fantastic people at Geoffrey Collings and bringing in some new ideas of our own.

“However, we realise that their success has been largely built on trust and hard work and those principles will remain at the heart of what we do.”