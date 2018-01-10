Estate warning over Ashill housing plan

A village near Swaffham is “becoming a council estate” amid calls for further development to be approved, officials have been warned.

Proposals for seven new homes to be built on land off Hale Road, Ashill have been recommended for outline approval by Breckland Council’s planning committee, when it meets in Dereham on Monday.

But concerns have been raised over the plan, which officers acknowledge is outside the village’s settlement boundary.

Planners say the scheme should be approved, because of the district’s current shortfall in supplies of adequate housing land.

But the village’s parish council is split on the issue, with a narrow majority opposing it.

They claim it is not sustainable and will increase pressure on the local road network.