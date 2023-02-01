One of the biggest new housing developments in Norfolk has seen its projected cost soar by more than 12%, amid mounting fears for the project.

The scheme, in the Gaywood area of Lynn, will see 226 homes built by the summer of 2026.

It is being funded by Conservative-run West Norfolk Council (WNC), with some money contributed by central government.

Land next to the King's Lynn Academy site on Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood

At a recent council meeting, the authority agreed to increase the estimated budget for the Parkway scheme from £48.367m to £54.462m, amid rising costs linked to inflation.

But opposition councillors raised a series of concerns about the project, with some saying it should be stopped altogether.

Labour’s Alexandra Ware told the meeting that the development could become unaffordable.

She pointed out WNC had been forced to abandon plans to build housing on the site of a library and bus station in Hunstanton last month, because of rising costs.

“There will be concerning financial consequences for the borough council whether this [Parkway] scheme is cancelled, stalled or indeed proceeds,” Ms Ware said.

“Is the Parkway project really for the benefit of the local community and the people who are in desperate need of decent quality, affordable homes?

“Who will buy the homes for sale on the open market? People who live in the borough or newcomers?”

Councillors also raised concerns about the lack of access roads into the site, with only one entrance planned, and what that could mean for emergency services.

Jo Rust, an independent councillor, objected to the suggestion from Conservatives that the opposition parties did not want homes being built, arguing that were simply concerned that they “have to be properly thought out”.

Samantha Sandell, a Conservative cabinet member, said there were a high number of people on the council’s housing list waiting “month in month out” for a home and that the scheme would help address that.

“What we are delivering is affordable social housing, housing that will benefit many residents in this borough.

“What you would be doing by ripping up this plan is depriving people of somewhere to live and call home.”

The funding increase was approved by 27 votes in favour, 15 against and four abstentions.