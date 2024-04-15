A popular event is set to return as Europe's biggest watersports event comes to town.

The waterfront in Lynn will play host to the return of The Hanseatic Festival of Watersports on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

As the fastest standing watersport in the world, waterski racing brings plenty of excitement and thrills to the festival.

A previous waterski racing event

Spectators can expect to witness incredible athletes hitting the water and competing as part of the UK Waterski Racing Championships for the second round of the series.

With speeds exceeding 80mph, these athletes demonstrate unparalleled skill and determination as they navigate the river.

Joining forces with the Offshore Circuit Racing Drivers Association (OCRDA) for powerboat and jetski racing, the weekend promises to be action-packed, offering something for every watersports enthusiast.

From heart-stopping races to thrilling displays of skill and agility, attendees are in for a treat.

The Hanseatic Festival of Watersports has a rich history of attracting more than 30,000 visitors, establishing itself as one of the largest watersports events in Europe.

This year's festival is set to continue this tradition, offering a dynamic and vibrant atmosphere against the backdrop of the scenic Lynn waterfront.

