King's Lynn event explores how to teach opera in the classroom

By Jenny Beake
jenny.beake@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:16, 17 February 2023
 | Updated: 11:18, 17 February 2023

An event to teach teachers in how to explore opera in the classroom is being held in Lynn.

The Workshop, Norfolk Music Hub and Royal Opera House will deliver an in person teacher training event introducing the Create and Sing programme.

Create and Sing is an innovative drama and singing programme supporting young people’s creative learning and giving voice to their creativity.

Teachers are not required to have specialist music training and will be guided through the programme.

Specialist practitioners will lead the sessions on Wednesday, May, 10 at The Workshop, New Conduit Street in Lynn from 10am until 4pm.

For further information contact createandsing@roh.org.uk

Arts and Showbiz Education Kings Lynn Jenny Beake
