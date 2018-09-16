Event in King's Lynn to help people 'achieve their potential'

An event to help people achieve their potential despite any physical or emotional challenges they may face will take place in Lynn on Tuesday (September 18).

YES I CAN, organised by the Department of Work and Pensions and West Norfolk Council, will be held at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange from 10am to 4pm.

A range of organisations will be present, including charities, businesses and support groups to help point people in the right direction.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place.. (4183092)

Sue Fraser, the borough council’s disability champion, said: “We have joined forces with a host of local organisations who will be on hand at the event to help people who might be looking to get back into work, find out about assistive technology, find things to do to avoid being lonely or even find out how to have a healthier lifestyle.

“There is a lot of advice and support available particularly from the voluntary sector, and often it is just about knowing where to go and who to ask.

“I hope this event will help people find the support they need and build their confidence so that they can achieve their potential.”

Partners at the event include Age UK Norfolk, Healthwatch Norfolk, Headway Scope, One to One Project, Community Action Norfolk, CP Learning Trust, West Norfolk Diabetes Support, Kickstart Moped Hire, Lily, Careline, borough council housing services, the library service, Norfolk Community Learning Services, Norfolk Community College, Parkinsons Support, Voluntary Norfolk, NHS Wellbeing, West Norfolk Carers, the Purfleet Trust, ADHD Norfolk, NCC Prevention Services, Job Centre Plus and West Norfolk for Jobs, to name just some of the organisations attending.

Susanne Johnson, disability employment adviser at the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “People have all sorts of personal barriers they need to overcome in oder to do what they want.

“It may be fear or anxiety, depression, a physical disability or a combination of a number of factors.

“This event is a safe and accessible place for people to come along and find out what help and support is available for them.

“We want people to leave the event saying to themselves ‘YES I CAN achieve’.”

Raffle prizes have been donated and tickets are available on the door.

The event is free to enter and light refreshments will be available throughout the day.