Event in King's Lynn to support people living with pancreatic cancer

People with pancreatic cancer and their families and carers are invited to attend an event in Lynn to find out more about the disease.

The event, which is being held at the Dragonfly Hotel on Hardwick Narrows next Tuesday, March 5, will also allow people to find out more about the support available to patients locally, as well as meet others affected.

According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, more than 1,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer across the East of England this year alone.

The event will be held at Dragonfly Hotel, Beveridge Way, Hardwick Narrows in King's Lynn

Across the UK, the charity estimates that just seven per cent of people diagnosed will live for five years or more after diagnosis.

Pancreatic Cancer UK is encouraging people with pancreatic cancer, along with their family members or carers, to attend the charity’s free, informal Living with Pancreatic Cancer Support Day in Lynn.

People will have the chance to ask one of Pancreatic Cancer UK’s specialist nurses questions about any aspect of the disease.

There will be specialist talks on diet and symptom management, and people attending will also hear about Pancreatic Cancer UK’s national support services, including a freephone Support Line and an online discussion forum.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to discuss any particular concerns with one of the charity’s pancreatic cancer specialist nurses.

Sarah Bell, head of services at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “It’s vital that people affected by pancreatic cancer have access to the most up-to-date information and are made aware of support available to them, but sadly we know this often isn’t the case.

“Patients and carers also often tell us they felt isolated after a diagnosis.

“We know that giving people the opportunity to speak to us face-to-face, as well as meeting others affected by pancreatic cancer, can make a huge difference.

“We’re looking forward to bringing people affected by pancreatic cancer together, as well as supporting them and working with them in the future.”

The free Living with Pancreatic Cancer Support Day will start at 10.30am, will include lunch, and end at 2.30pm.

To register to attend, contact Pancreatic Cancer UK on freephone 0808 801 0707 or email nurse@pancreaticcancer.org.uk.

To find out more about the charity and pancreatic cancer, visit www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk.