A free event is being staged next week where businesses will showcase how they are helping to shape a greener future.

A visit to The Climate Change Expo on Tuesday, September 23 at Lynn Corn Exchange is aimed at showing businesses how to save money and help West Norfolk’s environment.

The event is open between 10am to 4pm and businesses and residents are invited to find out about some of the county’s most innovative businesses.

Some of the county's businesses leading the way to a greener future will be showcasing their work and answering questions

Staged by Norfolk Chambers of Commerce and West Norfolk Council, the event will bring together innovators in green technology, renewable energy, waste reduction and more.

Whether you’re a business leader, community leader or a resident passionate about making a difference, this event is your chance to connect with businesses driving a real change, the organisers have said.

There are still some exhibition places available and the event is a chance to put your organisation at the heart of the conversation on climate action.

There’s the opportunity to showcase climate-conscious products and services, build valuable connections with other businesses, councils and organisations committed to CSR, ESG, and net zero targets - and demonstrate leadership by aligning your brand with one of the most urgent global priorities - tackling climate change.

Norfolk Chambers of Commerce has said the expo is the “perfect platform to raise your profile, influence decision-makers and win new business”. Stands cost £100, book at https://norfolkchamber.co.uk/chamber-events/climate-change-expo-kings-lynn/

In urging people to support the event, the organisers have said it represents an opportunity to explore solutions that can help your business to reduce its carbon footprint and will be an opportunity to “learn, network, and stand together with businesses leading the way to net-zero”.

Book your visit via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘climate-change-expo- kings-lynn-tickets’.