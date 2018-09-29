Event with Frank Bruno in Wisbech to fundraise for new Gaywood community support centre

A charity evening with legendary former professional boxer Frank Bruno will raise funds for a new community support centre in Gaywood.

The event, at the Hudson Centre in Wisbech on Saturday, October 27, will help gather money for the new meeting place near St Faiths Church.

Organisers of an event with Frank Bruno to fundraise for new community support centre in Gaywood. From left: Zena Penty of West Norfolk Mind, Matthew Boyd, Project Manager, Rev. Julie Boyd, St. Faith Church, Event organisers David Yallop and Mel Payne. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4477335)

In addition to a three-course meal, the event also includes a Q&A with Frank Bruno, an auction and a raffle.

It is being organised by HGB Promotions, Mel Payne from Heros Fitness and David Yallop of Yallop Roofing and Cladding.

Mel said: “We are very excited to organise what we hope will be a fantastic evening which not only raises funds for a great new project but also will raise awareness of mental health to a potentially male-dominated audience, which is so important.”

West Norfolk Mind will be given free use of this space for their weekly meetings for the first three years after the centre is opened to help them further develop the mental health support services they offer.

Revd Julie Boyd said: “We have just returned from Iverness having successfully completed our first massive fundraising challenge ‘The Revving Rev’ and we are delighted that Mel and David have chosen to support our community project.

"We feel that there is a need for a meeting place, for action groups and support networks as well as for church groups.

"This new centre will offer the new church office a drop-in centre and cafe with a friendly welcome, private consultation rooms and a tranquil garden – a place that serves you."

Tickets are £60 per head and are available from Heros Fitness or by phoning 07955 884084 or 07445 444111.