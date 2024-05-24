Events to allow residents a first glimpse of what Lynn’s new Queen Elizabeth Hospital could look like have been postponed.

Officials have said that the ‘Our future QEH’ events, which were planned for across the local area in June, have been pushed back after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election for July 4 earlier this week.

Residents had been invited to hear more about the plans for the new hospital and be brought up to date on the large-scale work going on behind the scenes to deliver it by 2030.

The new hospital plan

But today, a QEH spokesperson said: “This announcement means that the country now enters the pre-election period of sensitivity, in the past this was more commonly referred to as ‘purdah’, which is statutory guidance about promotion of public spending whilst campaigning is taking place.”

They said the events will be rescheduled for later on in the year, with new dates set to be released as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you at a future event,” the spokesperson added.

When they are rescheduled, the events are set to offer a chance to see the first images of what the new QEH building will look like when it is built within the footprint of the existing main hospital car park, hear about progress and plans for our new multi-storey car park – due to start later this year, as well as a timeline and update on future developments for this major project.