An ever-growing pile of rubble which neighbours say has become an unofficial dump has been deemed “completely unacceptable”.

For the past two weeks, the mound on Mulberry Road in Fairstead has been spilling out onto the roadside as work continues to turn a former GP surgery into a One Stop shop.

The huge heap of debris at the building site has not been fenced off, leaving would-be fly-tippers with a chance to offload their own unwanted waste.

It has sparked numerous complaints from neighbours and councillors, who fear it poses a hazard to children and any other passerby.

Hypodermic needles, a mattress and even a kitchen sink have been spotted among the waste.

Cllr Steve Everett, who represents Fairstead, said: “This building site represents a completely unacceptable dereliction of basic safety and environmental standards.

“Residents should not be subjected to hazardous piles of rubble, construction waste, and debris spilling out onto the roadside.

“The site hasn’t even been properly fenced off by the developers, meaning anyone, including children, can easily access it and potentially suffer serious injuries.

“It creates not only a physical danger but also a blight on the local environment and community morale.”

But after being challenged on the issue, the franchisee behind the shop has agreed to remove the rubbish this Friday - and will fence off the site to prevent further access, according to a spokesman for One Stop.

The rubbish row is the latest flare-up in the community.

Hundreds of people vehemently opposed the opening of the new off-licence, claiming the community is already struggling with problems of alcohol abuse and addiction in the estate.

It was approved earlier this year.

It was particularly contentious as it is to open in a former GP surgery, which shut suddenly despite a big campaign to keep it open.

The shop is due to be completed by the end of August.

A spokesman for One Stop apologised for any inconvenience caused by the works.