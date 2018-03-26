Every dog really does have its Day...

From playful Pomeranians to sleepy Staffies, National Puppy Day brought a smile to dog lovers’ faces when celebrations began on Friday. National Puppy Day is considered an international holiday and provides owners a chance to “celebrate the magic and unconditional love puppies bring to our lives”.

Residents in West Norfolk celebrate National Puppy Day

Founded in 2006 by celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert and author, Colleen Paige, the day aims to help save orphaned puppies and educate the public about puppy mills.

To celebrate National Puppy Day, the Lynn News has been asking readers to send in pictures of their perfect pooches to mark the special occasion.

And among West Norfolk’s pretty puppies were Frank Longbottom the miniature dachshund, Bentley the English bulldog, Coco the chocolate Labrador and Doug the Pug.

Owner of Roxie the Parson Russell, Aimee Williamson, from Lynn, said she celebrated National Puppy Day by giving her pooch lots of cuddles.

Kirsty Taylor, from Lynn, who owns Bellatrix Lestrange the Staffie said: “We worked on some tricks and then she slept the majority of the day. She was doing everything she shouldn’t and playing with her older sister Ayra.”

Owner Simone Elizabeth, from Fairstead, said she treat her shih tzu, Fifi, to lots of cuddles and treats.

She said: “We celebrated by spending time with Fifi. Loads of cuddles and treats and Fifi did what she does best, sleeping lots of the day away.”

And Oero the shih tzu was given extra cuddles and an extra walk by owner Louise Jay Howling, from Lynn, in celebration of National Puppy Day.

